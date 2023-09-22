Six alleged power thieves arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: Six power thieves were arrested and recoveries were made from defaulters during anti power pilferage operation in Bannu on Thursday.

Pesco executive engineer, Saeedur Rehman, supervised the operation on the directives of Superintending Engineer Nadir Zaman Kundi. An official said that the power supply company officials along with a police contingent raided petrol pumps, brick-kilns and other commercial outlets in Ghoriwala and Miryakhel areas and detected illegal connections.

He said that during the operation, the PESCO staffers disconnected illegal connections and arrested six electricity stealers. “An amount of Rs620,000 was recovered from power defaulters,” he added.