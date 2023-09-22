Woman speakers share inspiring stories

PESHAWAR: The three-day Rural Youth Summit concluded here on Thursday after giving a special focus to the empowerment of women where female speakers shared inspiring stories.

There was a participation of women community members from the Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) implementation areas.The female students from the universities and colleges particularly based in Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, and the adjoining areas were also in attendance.

The organisers said the summit was a collaboration of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the World Bank to provide a transformative platform for young people, both men and women, to explore and enrich their future development opportunities.

The organisers said the event was designed to engage panel discussions and mentoring sessions with key experts to enlighten the youth about the boundless potential of digital technology, including opportunities to startup their own businesses.

Several women role models, public influencers, startup owners, and social changemakers were invited on the third day who spoke to the audiences about their personal journey with reference to the experiences, challenges, and opportunities that they have had.

The speakers included women leaders from different sectors including Shamama Arbab co-founder, Euro Industries, Aasia Khan, the caretaker minister for Social Welfare, Ayesha Khan from Hashoo Foundation, Kiran Shah from KSB Calligraphy, among other eminent speakers and experts.Certificates were given to the community participants.