Lawyers stage rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Lawyers staged a protest rally against the rising inflation and for the rule of law here on Thursday.

This was the second protest rally of lawyers held on the Mall against inflation. The lawyers, besides chanting slogans against inflation, raised slogans for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Similarly, a general house meeting was held by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), which took up various resolutions presented by LHCBA members. LHCBA President Ishtiaq A Khan, Vice President Rabbiya Bajwa, Secretary Sabahat Rizvi and other bar leaders addressed the meeting and expressed concern over the ongoing economic and constitutional crisis in the country. They claimed that both the establishment and the judiciary had roles in the present crisis and asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to direct the caretaker governments to conduct the general elections within 90 days as per the Constitution. They hoped that the new chief justice would play his part in protecting the Constitution in the times of ‘unseen military rule’ in the country. They also demanded a transparent judicial inquiry into May 9 incidents as a large number of women have been jailed.