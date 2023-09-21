JUIF terms JI sit-in a drama

PESHAWAR: Terming the JI’s sit-in as a mere drama to mislead the masses, the district chapter of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has expressed serious reservations over the smear campaign against his party leadership and warned JI to stay away from such practices.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, district president of JUIF Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwesh and general secretary Dr Masood Gul said the JI was equally responsible for the price-hike in the country as it remained an ally of the PTI, which was solely responsible for price-hike and economic crisis.

The JUIF leader said that all limits of indecency were crossed from the JI’s stage during the sit-in in the presence of their central chief Sirajul Haq to trample the Pakhtun traditions and political harmony in the province. He urged his party workers to stay calm. But warned JI to stay away from such negative campaigns