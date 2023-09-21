Volleyball team records second successive win

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday notched their second successive win when they conquered Chinese Taipei in straight sets in their Group D second round show to enter top 12 as group winners in the 19th Asian Games men’s volleyball event in China.

At the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, Pakistan showed a lot of discipline on the court to down spirited Chinese Taipei 3-0. Now in the next round Pakistan are likely to face South Korea, which are poised to finish as Group C runners-up following a 3-2 loss to India in a tough battle on Wednesday.

South Korea are scheduled to meet Cambodia on Thursday (today) and are highly expected to down the latter with ease to set a date for September 22 with Pakistan.

Pakistan took a bright start to their vital game and took the first set 25-18 to set the tone. In the second set, Pakistan showed their dominance and rarely lost their way before eventually winning it 25-20 to double their lead.

In the third set, the Green-shirts played even more disciplined game and won it 25-19 to seal a well-deserved win. Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz was happy with the outcome. “Yes, I am glad for the players,” he told ‘The News’. “They deserved that good result. They are following the strategies and working hard,” the coach said.

“Yes, you're right. We will work in the same way. And we are going to prepare to play another final,” Issanaye said. He said that most of his players are fit, adding they will be making top effort to pull off the desired results in the event onwards also.

This was the second victory for Pakistan in less than 24 hours after the Green-shirts took a bright start on Tuesday by beating Mongolia. It is an event in which Pakistan have just claimed one bronze in their entire history.

Pakistan’s players have also impressed the country’s volleyball governing body’s (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob who is also in Hangzhou to witness his team. “Pakistan played with its capacity today,” Yaqoob told The News from Hangzhou.

“Chinese Taipei were better-ranked team. Our team played as per plans and produced the desired result,” Yaqoob said. He showed optimism about Pakistan’s onward victories in the event. “The way we played today I am now more hopeful that we will be able to produce more victories,” Yaqoob said.

About the expected rivals for the next game South Korea, Yaqoob said that although South Koreans played tough game against India he expects a win from his unit against them in the next game.

Former Pakistan captain Naseer Ahmed, who is with the squad as the manager, also appreciated the team’s performance. “Today Pakistan played excellent game and if the brigade continues to play with the same system then I am confident we will be victorious,” said Naseer, who played professional football all over Asia during his illustrious career.