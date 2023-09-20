PhD scholar defends thesis

PESHAWAR: A PhD research scholar, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, successfully defended his dissertation at the Department of Economics, University of Peshawar, and was declared eligible for the award of the doctorate degree.

Dr Bakhtiar Khan, a senior officer in the provincial bureaucracy, conducted his research on “Fiscal Decentralisation and Public Service Delivery: Implications of the 7th NFC Award” under the supervision of Prof Dr Zalakat Khan.The research study said the overall public service delivery did not improve in response to the 7th NFC Award following fiscal decentralization.