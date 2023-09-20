PhD scholar defends thesis

PESHAWAR: A PhD research scholar, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, successfully defended his dissertation at the Department of Economics, University of Peshawar, and was declared eligible for the award of the doctorate degree.
Dr Bakhtiar Khan, a senior officer in the provincial bureaucracy, conducted his research on “Fiscal Decentralisation and Public Service Delivery: Implications of the 7th NFC Award” under the supervision of Prof Dr Zalakat Khan.The research study said the overall public service delivery did not improve in response to the 7th NFC Award following fiscal decentralization.
PESHAWAR: A small cracker blast triggered fear and panic among the people in Koocha Risaldar locality in the inner...
MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb...
ISLAMABAD: The ex-Wapda distribution companies have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s ...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education , Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah visited the...
PESHAWAR: Three protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday against the rising inflation and high petrol prices....
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged a camp to collect blood donations for the children and...