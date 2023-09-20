Protests staged against rising inflation; high fuel prices

PESHAWAR: Three protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday against the rising inflation and high petrol prices. Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan staged a protest rally against the hike in the petroleum products here on the Warsak Road.The protest was led by the KP chapter chief organizer Muhammad Jan Mohmand.

The protesters feared the hike in the petroleum prices would increase inflation in the country.They asked the government to take concrete steps for controlling inflation or else that would deprive more people of jobs.

The office-bearers of the All Pakistan Agriculture Produce Traders Federation also staged a protest rally outside the Peshawar Press club.The federation central president Malik Sohni said that the National Food Security Ministry issued a communique in August without creating awareness in the society.

They said that the government action would increase inflation in the country. They said that the traders respected the country’s laws but the government should also take steps which were based on reality.

The Muttahida Afghan Tajir Ittihad staged a protest in the Board Bazaar against the hike in the prices of petroleum and electricity tariff.The protesting traders were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.