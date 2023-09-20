Man kills ex-wife in Ghazi

HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his ex-wife in Ghazi, police officials said on Tuesday. The officials quoted Yasmeen Bibi, a resident of Hamlet Topi, as saying that her daughter Mehvish Bibi, 26, was married to Sajid of the same village about 12 years back and the couple had three children.

She said that Sajid had been working abroad and the couple had an argument over some unknown matter about two months back. And Sajid, she said, divorced Mehvish through aphone call, forcing her to shift to a rented room in Chand Plaza Khalo of Ghazi Tehsil.

She said that on Monday evening at around 7pm, Sajid, who had returned to his native village from abroad two days back, entered the room of Mehvish and opened fire on her with a pistol. The women died instantly, police and complainant said.

However, the accused escaped from the area after committing the murder of his ex-wife. The complainant also charged the accused’s brother Hamid and their father Umar Saeed for abetment in the murder of her daughter.