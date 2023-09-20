Hot humid weather with Isolated rains predicted

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North & South Waziristan districts in evening/ night.
During the last 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.
However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber and Mohmand districts.
Rain recorded in (mm): Malam Jabba 22, Nowshera (Cherat 17 & Risalpur 04), Peshawar (PAF Airbase 04 & City Trace), Buner 04, Kakul & Tirah-Khyber 01(each), Ghalani-Mohmand and Kohat Airbase Trace (each).
PESHAWAR: A PhD research scholar, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, successfully defended his dissertation at the Department of...
PESHAWAR: A small cracker blast triggered fear and panic among the people in Koocha Risaldar locality in the inner...
MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb...
ISLAMABAD: The ex-Wapda distribution companies have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s ...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education , Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah visited the...
PESHAWAR: Three protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday against the rising inflation and high petrol prices....