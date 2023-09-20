Hot humid weather with Isolated rains predicted

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that hot and humid weather is expected over most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North & South Waziristan districts in evening/ night.

During the last 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms occurred in Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Rain recorded in (mm): Malam Jabba 22, Nowshera (Cherat 17 & Risalpur 04), Peshawar (PAF Airbase 04 & City Trace), Buner 04, Kakul & Tirah-Khyber 01(each), Ghalani-Mohmand and Kohat Airbase Trace (each).