64 shopkeepers held in crackdown against profiteers

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar during last two days arrested 64 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official list, selling of under-weight roti and poor unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During a crackdown launched on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad, the officers of district administration carried out inspection of bazaars on Ring Road, G.T.

Road, Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, Warsak Road and other localities including Hayatabad township, Gulbahar, Nishtar Abad, Sheikh Muhammadi, Mathani, Tehkal, Board Bazaar and interior city.

During the crackdown the officers of district administration inspected 196 shops out of which 64 were arrested for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions while 39 others were issued warning for bringing improvement.The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers and others. All arrested shopkeepers will face legal action.