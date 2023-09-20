9kg hashish seized in Batkhela, smuggler held

BATKHELA: The Levies force claimed to have seized nine kilograms of hashish and arrested the alleged drug smuggler. According to details, In-charge of Alladhand Dheri Levies Police Station Saifur Rahman alongwith other cops was on routine patrol near Sharab Darra when they stopped a man identifiedas Rajwali, a resident of Muslim Town, Peshawar, for checking.

Upon thorough checking, the cops recovered 9kg of hashish from his possession.The alleged drug smuggler was also arrested after registering a case under relevant sections of law.The accused was later in the court, which remanded him into custody of the Alladhand Dheri Levies Police Station for two days.