Consistent policy on CPEC urged

PESHAWAR: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has called for a consistent policy on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to reap maximum benefits from the game-changer cluster of projects.

“The government of Pakistan should frame a long-term foreign policy, which should not be changed with the change of the government as CPEC needs a consistent policy,” he said while addressing a seminar on “Sino-Pakistan Relations-The New Avenues.”

The Pakistan China Friendship Association KP chapter had arranged the event here at China Study Centre, the University of Peshawar (UoP).

Besides, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Mohammad Saleem, China Study Centre director and Secretary General Pakistan China Friendship Association KP Chapter, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, students also attended the seminar. The CII chief said the maintenance of peace in Gilgit and Hazara regions was essential for the success of the CPEC.

He stressed the need for sectarian harmony in the country to complete this project of immense economic progress and development.Dr Qibla Ayaz recently led a delegation of 20 religious scholars to the People’s Republic of China.

Some among them were Maulana Fazle Ali Haqqani and Qazi Asif Luqman and Maulana Mohammad Tayyab.During the stay in China, the delegation visited Beijing, Gulain and Xinjiang Region Capital City and Urumqi where they met Muslims and also offered Friday prayers at Masajid.

The members of the delegation visited an Islamic Centre at Urumqi, besides receiving a briefing from the Uyghur Muslims.Di Qiba Ayaz said that there were no restrictions on the Muslims in China and they enjoyed full religious freedom.

He urged the Muslim population of China to adjust themselves in their system and play an active role in the politics of their country.In response to the questions by the students, Dr Qibla Aayaz said the People’s Republic of China was playing an active role in global politics, saying the establishment of peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran was ample proof in this regard.

Similarly, he said, China was also utilizing its good offices for brokering peace between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and has become the first country of the world, which has named an ambassador for Afghanistan.Earlier, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani in his speech said Pakistan and China relations had strengthened with time.

“China is now rising and shining across the globe due to its system and a great lesson needs to be learnt from this brotherly state”, he added.He said traditionally, the Pakistan relations with China were very old. Peshawar-Urumqi and Abbottabad-Kashgar have been sister cities since 1985 and 2007, respectively.

Gilani said the relations between Pakistan and China at present were at a high peak and it was expected that both countries would continue supporting each other and work for the progress of the people.

Prof Dr Kausar Takreem said China-Pakistan relations were based on mutual trust and benefits.She said the province of Xinjiang was strategically significant to China because it had the largest oil reserves.

The academician said Chinese authorities were promoting the harmonious coexistence of all the ethnic groups, protecting freedom of religious beliefs by the law and promoting the high-quality economic and social development of people’s livelihood.