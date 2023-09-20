Food crisis

The rising prices of food are leading to a food insecurity crisis in Pakistan. This problem disproportionately impacts the vulnerable groups like children, women and the elderly, who suffer from a higher risk of malnourishment.
Charities can only do so much to alleviate the crisis and the government must step in to ensure that food is accessible to all by bringing prices down to more affordable levels.
Hamza Yahya
Turbat
