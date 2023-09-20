 
close
Wednesday September 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Food crisis

September 20, 2023

The rising prices of food are leading to a food insecurity crisis in Pakistan. This problem disproportionately impacts the vulnerable groups like children, women and the elderly, who suffer from a higher risk of malnourishment.

Charities can only do so much to alleviate the crisis and the government must step in to ensure that food is accessible to all by bringing prices down to more affordable levels.

Hamza Yahya

Turbat