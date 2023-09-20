OCTA calls off oil tankers’ strike

KARACHI: The Oil Contractors Tankers Association (OCTA) on Tuesday called off the strike after the government approached it to hold a meeting on its demands. OCTA President Abidullah Afridi said, “We will hold a meeting with Minister Petroleum, chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and other officials on Wednesday in Islamabad on our demands.”

Calling off the strike at a press conference, Afridi said that it was decided to end the strike on the assurance given by the government that the association’s demands would be discussed and an agreement would be reached at the meeting on Wednesday.

OTCA had demanded a 100 percent increase in fares for local routes and a 50 percent increase for long routes, as well as a quota from the white oil pipeline, which transports petroleum products from Karachi to the other parts of the country. OCTA president announced restoration of fuel supply in the country due to hardships being faced by the people.

Earlier, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) had expressed fears regarding oil supply disruptions on the bank of the strike call given by the oil tankers association. “The oil supplies were partially disrupted due to oil tankers’ strike,” an industry official said, adding that the supply normalised after OCTA called off the strike.