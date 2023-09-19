Funeral prayer for cop offered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered with state honours on Monday.
Regional Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani, relatives and people attended the funeral prayer of police constable Nazar Khan.
The cop had been martyred by terrorists in the jurisdiction of Hathala Police Station the previous day.He was on way home after performing duty at a bank when terrorists targeted him.While offering his condolence to the family of the martyred cop, RPO promised that the perpetrators involved in the martyrdom of Nazar Khan would be apprehended soon.
