Syndicate meeting of University of Poonch Rawalakot held

ISLAMABAD: The syndicate meeting of the University of Poonch Rawalakot was held on Monday with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair.

The meeting approved the annual budget of the university, while Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir thanked AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood for approving the varsity’s Chhota Gula Campus in Rawalakot. Prof Dr Zakaria also briefed the meeting on the administrative affairs, ongoing projects and other issues faced by the university.

The meeting also decided to grant one-month contract instead of the six months to the university employees.Addressing the syndicate meeting, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who is also the chancellor of AJK universities, asked VC Dr Zakaria Zakir to redouble his efforts to raise the standard and quality of education in the university. The president assured him of his all possible support and cooperation in this regard, saying that the problems faced by the staff and students of the university would be solved on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by University of Poonch Rawalakot Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir, former rector International Islamic University Islamabad Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai, ex-VC University of Kotli Professor Dr Ghulam Ghos, former VC University of Home Economics Lahore Professor Dr Kanwal Amen, Prof Dr Azhar Latif and others.