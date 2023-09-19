Cattle thieves arrested

TAKHTBHAI: Two accused were arrested in a case concerning cattle theft and stolen money was recovered from them.A police spokesman said that Amir Ali and Abdullah Jan filed a report at Jabar Police Station, claiming the theft of two cows and a calf from their home during the dark hours of the night.

While probing the case, DSP Katalang Circle Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai along with a team apprehended two suspects, Mansoor Ahmad and Ezzat Khan, residents of Yar Hussain village in Swabi district. During the initial interrogation, the arrestees confessed to their crime and also revealed that they had acquired Rs260,000 by selling the stolen cattle.