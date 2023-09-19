Athletes from Swabi reach Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Three athletes led by Jamal Said, the founder of Pakistan Road Runners Association reached Timergara on Monday.They would complete a 300 kilometers running to Chitral which they started from Swabi on September 16 Saturday morning.

Talking to local journalists at Timergara Press Club, Jamal Said stated that they started their 300 kilometers run from Swabi which would culminate at Chitral. “The aim of this long run is to create awareness among the masses to save water”, he said and appealed to the masses to save water as water was so important that there was no concept of life without it.

Jamal requested the citizens to plant as many trees as they can to save water. He asked the tourists and locals to protect the natural environment when they visit scenic places to maintain the natural beauty.