Rs600,000 recovered from defaulters: Pesco

TANK: Amid the ongoing operations against power thieves, Pesco authorities have recovered Rs600,000 from defaulters in the district.
Speaking to journalists, Executive Engineer (XEN) Rizwan Marwat said that during raids from September 15 to 17, several areas were cleared of direct hooks that are used for electricity theft.
He said that a special operation is in progress in the city under the supervision of SDO Rahmatullah Burki, Line Superintendents Fahimullah, Adnan Khan and Kaleemullah, Divisional Chairman Gul Janan, and General Secretary Hussain Ahmed Marwat.
He emphasised that since load-shedding is a direct consequence of electricity theft, no leniency will be given to power thieves. He highlighted that the reduction in power theft will result in relief for consumers.
Furthermore, he said that 31 cases have been registered against electricity thieves during the operation.The XEN said that the operation is being executed in accordance with directives from senior officials. Additionally, a joint task force operation against direct hook (kunda) mafias, led by SDO Ibrahim Khan and Chairman Gul Janan, has been launched in Garha Baloch.
