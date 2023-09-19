Haider Hoti says peace must for development

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) Senior-Vice President, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, said on Monday his party had always opposed terrorism and advocated for peace as that was a must for economic development.

He said this while addressing the party workers convention in the Kabal town of the Swat district. Haider Hoti, who has served as the KP chief minister for five years in the past, highlighted the important issues faced by the Pakhtuns and talked of plans his party had to have them addressed.

The ANP leader disputed the results of the last general elections, held in 2018 and blamed some figures for crowning a particular political party with the success. Hiader Hoti laughed at his rivals and said these fake revolutionaries failed to address the concerns.

Haider Hoti said Pakhtuns must have the right and control over their resources. He recalled the ANP efforts to establish peace in Swat in the past and praised the people of Swat and police for the sacrifices they had offered for peace in the valley.

The ANP leader said his party was firmly against waging the foreign wars on Pakhtun land and laid stress on peace. Other party ANP leaders, including Dr. Saleem Khan, Khan Nawab, Ayub Khan Ashari, and Iftikhar Khan spoke on the occasion. They reiterated the ANP’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Pakhtuns.