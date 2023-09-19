Move back to go forward

In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan Railways should reactivate their old steam engines and run cheap passenger and goods trains. They will not only improve their financial position, but also regain traffic lost to road transport over the years.
This will be of enormous benefit to the country by reducing costly import of fuel, congestion on roads and cost of transport by road vehicles. In the long run, Pakistan Railways should consider having its own solar and wind energy facilities to run electric trains.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
