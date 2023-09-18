Two Afghans held for anti-Pakistan remarks

NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday arrested two Afghan brothers on the charges of making indecent remarks against Pakistan and its state institutions on social media platforms.

Khanzeb Khan, in-charge of Bara Banda police post in Nowshera, said that a case was registered against the two Afghan brothers Naheed Khan and Hameedullah hailing from Afghanistan and currently living in Sherin Kothay area in Nowshera and arresting them.

The official said that the two brothers had posted indecent remarks against Pakistan, its people and its security institution on Facebook and other social media platforms. The case against the accused were registered under the relevant sections of the law.