Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I regularly read your columns. My two children are studying in a local English medium school. However, I am confused about which study system would be the best in the future for them either Cambridge/O levels or Matric. Some of my relatives and friends are suggesting that my children get into English medium/Cambridge education as it would be better for higher studies. My kids are right now in a matriculation school. Although they are very young, I think this is the right time for making a decision about their education/system.

(Rukhsaar Qureshi, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mrs Qureshi, let me advise you that our national curriculum which we normally refer to as Matric/FA/FSc (10+2) is a well-structured system and believe me there is nothing to worry about. On the other hand, CIE which is normally referred to as O/A levels is fit for those students who plan to get foreign education/undergraduate degree for which they go abroad after passing A levels. Therefore, if you think you can easily afford the British education system and you are serious about sending them abroad for further studies then the CIE system should be your choice. However, intermediate students who do FA/FSc also go to foreign countries for studying bachelors and further education and I can assure you that they have the double edge of passing national entrance tests which give them more success as compared to O & Level students. I hope the above information will be of great help and clarify the situation.

Q2: Dear sir, I passed my high school (Intermediate) from Canada. Due to some certain reasons, I couldn’t continue and never studied further. Now I’m about 35 years of age and live in Karachi. Sir, do you think I can resume my studies at this age if I want to? Can you please advise what I should study?

(Burhan Kalhoro, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Burhan, you can start over again and resume your education any time when you wish as the education is not conditional to age or time. While I’m not sure if the education you refer to as high school is equivalent to local Intermediate? However, I recommend you to consult your current qualification with IBCC whether it is an Intermediate (12 years of education)? If this is so, then you may start your education on the basis of the equivalence provided. You can find the IBCC details on the internet.

Q3: Dear sir, my youngest brother passed matric with A+ grade, after his high school education and started ICS; but he failed in two major subjects. Personally he was not happy in ICS. Afterwards, he started FA, and now he is in 2nd part of FA. Please guide me for his best future.

(Zaahir Ali Cheema, Gujrat)

Ans: Dear Mr Cheema, thank you for your inquiry. However, I can only advise you to let your brother focus on his studies and try to get good marks in his FA. However, you didn't mention which subjects your brother is now studying in his FA. Once he successfully passes his FA then he should think and choose one of the streamlines in which he has more interest and got a good grip to take up in his future career.

Q4: Dear sir, I have recently passed my Mechanical Engineering degree (4yrs). Now I’m thinking of doing such a degree which gives me a good combination of engineering and management. I want to study for such a degree so that I have more career prospects and options when I go for a job in the industry. Do you think I should do a Master’s in Business Administration or an MSc?

(Aon Ateeq Mirza, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: Dear Aon, after going through your background details, I suggest you should gain some relevant work experience for two or three years then only you should think over which area of management you should study to add value to your degree. You should try Master’s in Technology Management (MSc) or Project Management. I would advise you to gain practical experience after your current degree if you even get an internship without a salary. This will give you a chance in developing contacts and gain a professional edge over newcomers who are looking for a job without any experience.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

