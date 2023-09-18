Two ‘robbers involved in over 30 street crime cases’ arrested

The Ferozabad police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two criminals involved in over 30 incidents of street crimes. They also claimed to have seized two pistols and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects’ possession.

The case of the motorcycle’s theft had been registered at the Bahadurabad police station, the police said, adding that the arrested men used to rob citizens stuck in traffic jams and were involved in more than 30 incidents of robberies within the limits of the Bahadurabad, Ferozabad and Brigade police stations.

A spokesperson for the District East police said the arrested suspects had a criminal record and they had been identified as Sadiqain Akhtar, son of Saleem Akhtar, and Ali, son of Shahzad ur Rahman. A case has been registered against them.

Separately, three suspects, including two in an injured state, were arrested after an exchange of fire took place between them and the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police. The encounter took place on the Northern Bypass, police said, adding that the arrested men were involved in serious criminal activities in the area.

Police said the exchange of fire took place when the suspects were robbing a family and a police team reached the scene. The arrested suspects were identified as Ali Gul and Habibullah, and their accomplice as Ghulam Hussain.

Three pistols along with rounds, cash, mobile phones and motorcycles were seized from their possession. The injured suspects were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Further investigations are under way.