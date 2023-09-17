Over 18,000 appear in KMU-CAT

PESHAWAR: Around 18,218 candidates appeared in the test conducted by the Khyber Medical University Centralized Admission Test 2,023 (KMU-CAT 2023) for admissions in Pharm-D, DPT, BS Nursing, and allied health sciences was held in 14 centers of the province.

A press release said test results would be announced within 72 hours that could be viewed on KMU’s official website (http://cat.kmu.edu. pk).

Around 6,794 students appeared in the test in two centres in Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School and Govt Higher Secondary School No.1 Peshawar city, 939 in Abbottabad and Haripur, 523 in Malakand Chakdara, 3190 in Swat, 1777 in Mardan, 591 in Kohat, 527 in Dera Ismail Khan, 318 in Parachinar, 1,246 in Timergara, in Bannu 902, 736 in Swabi and in 675 in Chitral.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq said the BS programs provided an opportunity to talented students to come forward in various medical fields to help improve the overall quality of the healthcare system in the province

“We are thankful to all the institutions and authorities concerned for their cooperation and support in conducting the test in a peaceful and transparent manner,” he said. He said the participation of more than 18,000 candidates in this test was a sign of confidence in KMU which was making efforts to improve the quality of allied health sciences.

He said that besides doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurses, and various disciplines of allied health sciences were of fundamental importance in the health care delivery system.