Work on Dadocha Dam to begin within 36 days

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has ordered the kick-start of the Dadocha Dam construction work within 36 days.

He has also directed irrigation departments to prepare a fresh estimate of the civil work of the Dadocha Dam. The irrigation department has set a site visit for next week in which area people will also be invited to be the main stakeholders, it was discussed in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha and attended by Director Development Nazia Sudhan, ADC (Revenue) Nabil Ali, XEN Small Dams and other staff. The meeting was held here on Wednesday.

The construction of Dadocha Dam is set to cater to the needs of Rawalpindi residents by providing potable water, irrigation, and power generation. The Commissioner has directed in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan directions.

During the meeting, Commissioner Chattha highlighted that the dam will not only provide 90 million gallons of water, but will also be suitable for fish farming and recreational purposes. He added that the landowners would be compensated for their land, and creating hurdles in the construction of the dam would be a significant injustice to Rawalpindi.

Chattha stated that the district government is currently supplying 51 million gallons of water per day, and the completion of the Dadocha Dam would provide an additional 35 million gallons of potable water.