KP CM, cabinet briefed on security

PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the provincial cabinet, who visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday, were briefed about the overall security situation.
An official handout said that the dignitaries were also briefed about ongoing development projects in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and capacity building of the police.Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat and other senior civil and military officials were there.
The participants reiterated the importance of socioeconomic development projects including the revival of tourism and mineral exploration in NMDs, which are vital for sustainable peace and growth in the area.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the plan by a private airline to launch a direct...
WANA: Work on the Category-D Hospital in Tanknara, which was inaugurated in 2004, could not be completed despite the...
PESHAWAR: A heartwarming and profound ceremony commemorating the second death anniversary of the acclaimed and widely...
MARDAN: A ceremony was arranged at the Mardan Press Club on Monday for a noted Pashto writer and poet Dr Asrar.Known...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at much higher price of Rs140...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed...