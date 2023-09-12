KP CM, cabinet briefed on security

PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the provincial cabinet, who visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday, were briefed about the overall security situation.

An official handout said that the dignitaries were also briefed about ongoing development projects in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and capacity building of the police.Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat and other senior civil and military officials were there.

The participants reiterated the importance of socioeconomic development projects including the revival of tourism and mineral exploration in NMDs, which are vital for sustainable peace and growth in the area.