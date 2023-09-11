Over 34,000 sugar bags seized, eight dealers held

BATKHELA: Acting on a tip-off, the members of the Levies force here on Sunday seized 34,593 sacks of sugar in a crackdown against the sugar mafia and arrested eight dealers in raids in Batkhela and Sakha Kot bazaars in Malakand district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Noor Nawaz raided godowns in Batkhela and Sakha Kot bazaars following a tip-off from the secret agencies and seized around 34,593 sacks of sugar. Eight sugar dealers were also arrested during the actions for hoarding the commodity.

The additional assistant commissioner took the action against the sugar mafia and conducted the raid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Malakand, Shahab Mohammad Khan in a bid to curb the sugar hoarding and profiteering.

Members of the Levies force took part in the action and made the arrests. In another raid, about 1,400 bags of sugar were seized in raids on godowns in Sakhakot area in Malakand. During the action, around 2,500 bags of fertilizers were also seized.