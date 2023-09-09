Sindh Services Tribunal registrar fined for not providing info to citizen

The Sindh Information Commission (SIC) has imposed a penalty of a fine equal to 10 per cent of basic pay upon registrar of the Sindh Service Tribunal for not providing information to a citizen under Section 15 of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016.
The Sindh Information Commission had issued several notices to the Respondent and directed to provide the requested information to the Complainant but the respondent did not comply with such orders.
The chief information commissioner said the commission had provided time and opportunity of defence to the respondent, which he had not availed and there are reasonable grounds to impose penalty provided under Section 15 of the act on account of not providing the requisite information to the complainant and non-compliance with the order of the commission.
Accordingly, the commission, in exercise of powers vested under Section 15 of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016 has imposed a fine equal to 10 percent of basic pay on Mr. Waqas Abid Baloch, registrar of the Sindh Service Tribunal.
