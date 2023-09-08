Hoti rejects unjust distribution of resources

SWABI: Rejecting the unjust distribution of resources, Awami National Party (ANP) acting central president Ameer Haider Hoti on Thursday called for a new national finance commission (NFC) award and stressed that the new prime minister after winning the election should act rightly.

Addressing the workers’ convention at Yar Hussain, he said that they were not ready to allow other federating units to take possession of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources.“The ANP’s struggle is not for securing the chief minister or prime minister’s slot but for the rights of the province and its deprived people,” he added.

The former chief minister said that there was a grave threat to the country’s security and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as the incidents of terrorism had been increasing and security had become the main problem.He said that the incidents of terrorism continuously occurred across Pakhtunkhwa. “If unity remains in our ranks we will emerge victorious from the present highly complicated situation,” he went on to add.

He said that the general elections, according to the Constitution, was the fundamental demand of their party.“Delaying tactics of the government are not acceptable to us at any cost,” he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, should complete the task of delimitation of the constituencies and announce the fresh election date as soon as possible.“Let the political parties contest the election and those who win should rule the country,” he added.He also stressed that the elections should be held in a fair and transparent manner.“Any controversy and complications like the past must be avoided,” he added.