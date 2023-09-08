Promotion of industry vital for prosperity

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman inaugurated a three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC) and Plastic & Pack exhibitions at Expo Centre on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the promotion of industry and trade is very important for the prosperity and development of the country. He said that the promotion of industry leads to socio-economic development in the country and also generates employment opportunities for the people. He said that the organisation of such international exhibitions bodes well for bolstering the industry. While appreciating the contribution of businessmen in society, he said that businessmen are not only contributing to the development of the country by paying taxes, but their efforts in welfare work are also praise worthy. He said that these exhibitions will give an opportunity to the people associated with the plastic, and packaging industry to expand their businesses. The governor said that such exhibitions have a positive impact on business development and the country's economy and play an important role in promoting latest technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world and provide a forum to exchange ideas and cost-effective solutions.

He said that he is happy to see that more than 200 plastic and packaging industry stalls have been set up in this three-day international exhibition and companies from more than 20 countries including Canada, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, France, Germany, America, United Arab Emirates are participating in these exhibitions. President LCCI Kashif Anwar, Aamer Khanzada and representatives of various companies related to food processing, plastic and packaging industry were present.