Defence Day marked across KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: The Defence Day was marked across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal and fervour on Wednesday. In the provincial capital, a rally was held under the auspices of the Azm-e-Aali Shan Party as part of Defense Day celebrations.The party’s central chairman, Tahir Aziz Khan, led the rally, which started from Pir Zakori Bridge and culminated at Fort Bala Hisar.

Pakistan Movement’s Muhammad Azam Chuhan, Advocate Mian Muhammad Shahbaz, social activist Khan Bashir, Dr Aftab, students, and civil society were among those who attended the event.

Tahir Aziz Khan said on this occasion that Pakistan was a result of the long struggle of the forefathers and its protection was assigned to the Pakistan Army and other forces and the police.

He said that September 6 was a reminder of the sacrifices of the martyrs of the homeland. He emphasised that all had to play their role collectively for the progress of the country.

Special prayers were also offered for the security and safety of Pakistan at the conclusion of the ceremony.

In Mohmand district, a ceremony was held in Ghallanai in connection with wherein the speakers paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.Representatives from various walks of life, including the army, former lawmakers, police and political party activists attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Commandant of Mohmand Rifles Col Furqan Shabir, said the nation needs unity in safeguarding the country against threats and tackling the challenges of inflation and unemployment.

They said the nation saluted the martyrs, whose sacrifices prevented India from realising its dream, adding that those sacrifices would not be in vain.At the event, the families of 206 martyrs were honoured.

In Swat, the district administration organised a rally in Mingora on Defence Day.The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Khan Wazir, and District Police Officer Shafiqullah Khan Gandapur.

The rally started from the deputy commissioner’s office and culminated at the Grassy Ground. People from various walks of life, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahil Ahmed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Muhammad Jawad Asif, President of Swat Traders Federation Abdul Rahim, President of the Hotels Association Zahid Khan, teachers, students, and journalists.

Speakers on the occasion, paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation and said the Defence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered for the country.

The Pakistan Defense and Martyrs Day was also marked in Laki Marwat and Bannu with national spirit and great tributes to the martyrs and veterans of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland.

In Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi performed the flag-hoisting at his office. The Education Department with support of the Boy Scouts Association held a function at Government Higher Secondary School in Wanda Amir to mark the day.

In their speeches, students paid tribute to the martyrs and the nation would remember the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of 1965 war forever. “This is the day that lets the world realise that we are a nation and know how to protect our motherland and defeat the evil intentions of enemies,” said a student. They along with education officials and teachers also took part in a quiz competition and planted saplings on the premises of school.

ESED ADEO Dr Ihsanullah and Principal Dr Karim Nawaz distributed trophies among the students.In Bannu, Divisional Commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel said at a function that armed forces of Pakistan are always ready to defend the country.

“The strong power of the people is behind the army and they are fully capable of defending each and every inch of the motherland,” he said.