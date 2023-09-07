Khadim Hussain Rind takes charge as Karachi police chief

During a traditional ceremony of the Sindh police, Addl IGP Khadim Hussain Rind took charge as the newly appointed Karachi police chief. Rind, who until recently served as the Special Branch chief, is very keen on taking forward the mission to curb the menace of street crime and narcotics.

Officials said Rind was welcomed by the administration ADIG and other senior officers on his arrival at the Karachi Police Office (KPO). Rind took charge as Karachi Addl IGP after his predecessor, Javed Alam Odho, stepped down.

The two officers exchanged command sticks in a simple yet dignified ceremony, and wished each other well. Rind and other senior officers saw off the former city police chief from the KPO with full honour.

Talking about Rind’s service record, officials said he joined the Sindh police as an ASP in 1996, having been appointed on the basis of the competitive examination in 1995. He was later posted in District Thatta’s Mirpur Mathelo, and on his promotion to SP, he was posted to the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) in 2002, after which he proceeded to the UN Mission in Kosovo.

In 2004 he was transferred from the Sindh government to the Balochistan government and posted at different posts, including the DPO of Jafarabad and Gwadar. During his posting in Balochistan, he went to the UK, where he completed his LLM in human rights, and upon his return in 2008, he was again posted in Sindh, later serving at key positions as the SSP of Korangi, Lyari, Khairpur, Crime Branch, Special Branch, police training centres and others.

On being promoted to DIG, he served as the chief of the Hyderabad Range, the Sukkur Range, the Karachi West Range, the SRP and the Rapid Response Force.

In 2021 he attended the 114 National Management Course for BPS-21, and upon his return he served at the Special Branch. In 2022 he was promoted to BPS-21 and posted as the Special Branch Addl IGP.

Officials said Rind worked in the team of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, who had directed Rind to form teams and lead a crackdown on the narcotics mafia operating in Sindh.

They said the Special Branch teams successfully busted several networks of the narcotics mafia, and also took action against the police officials who were patronising the criminal groups.

They added that now Rind has decided to continue the action against criminals involved in street crime and narcotics, and that some changes would also be made at the SDPO and SHO levels so that action is taken against the groups involved in street crime and narcotics.

They also said Rind held a meeting with his subordinates on Wednesday to review the security plan, and the law and order situation concerning Chehlum. He issued directives to adopt extra security measures for the processions.

In addition to deploying police on the alternative routes of the processions, especially on the main procession routes, special security unit teams were directed to deal with all kinds of situations and stay alert.

Orders were also issued to ensure foolproof security at important installations and sensitive places in the city, and to provide alternative routes to the general traffic on the procession routes. Rind ordered ensuring contact with the administrative agencies and other law enforcement agencies.