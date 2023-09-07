Wahab inaugurates football stadium in Manghopir

Twenty-two roads being constructed in the SITE area will be inaugurated soon. The announcement to this effect was made by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Addressing a ceremony held after the inauguration of a football stadium in Manghopir on Wednesday, he said the establishment of a football stadium in Manghopir was a longstanding demand of the people of the area that had been met by the Sindh government.

He said that as a mayor of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he represented the entire city and the people of Karachi needed a person who could work. He stated that the philosophy of the PPP was to serve the people as the party was like a bouquet of people who spoke all languages of the country.

Wahab also announced on the occasion that he would contest union committee (UC) elections from Gizri, Ibrahim Hyderi and Mauripur. He added that according to the requirement of the prevailing local government law, he had to become a member of the City Council, due to which he had decided to contest the elections from three UCs in Gizri, Ibrahim Hyderi and Mauripur.

I am a representative of the city and whatever can be done to serve the city will be done definitely, he said. PPP leader and former National Assembly member Shahida Rahmani, Town Chairman Nawaz Brohi, Mayor Karachi Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said a magnificent football ground had been built in Manghopir with the collaboration of the Sindh government and the PPP had fulfilled its promise because it believed in serving people. He said the city government was also working on promoting sports activities in Malir. On the occasion of September 6, he said the country was proud of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.