Four of a family killed in Mardan

MARDAN: Four members of a family were killed and a passerby sustained injuries in a firing incident in the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, police sources said.

One Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Subedar Killay in Par Hoti area, told the police that Shiraz, Raees and his other family members had moved from Peshawar and started living with his nephew Waqar Ahmed.

He added that Shiraz demanded his share in the property from his brother-in-law Waqar Ahmed, which led to an exchange of arguments.Imtiaz said Shiraz, Raees and other unidentified persons allegedly started firing, killing Waqar Ahmed, his mother, his wife and his 3-year-old son Azan and injuring a passer-by identified as Shoaib.

The accused escaped after committing the crime. The bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. The bodies were handed over to heirs after post-mortem. The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.