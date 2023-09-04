GIK Institute inks MoU with US-based company

SWABI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and US-based company ArchiWiz on Sunday.

The online signing ceremony took place on GIK’s premises at Topi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.From GIK side, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector, along with pro-rector admin and finance and pro-rector, Academics, and all deans attended the ceremony.From Archiwiz, Daniyal Feroz, Archiwiz CEO, Dr Ghanimullah, Dr Danyal Balki and Irfan Qasim were there at the attendance signing ceremony.

The MoU is meant for mutual collaboration in various domains, including academic exchange, research and development, technology transfer, and innovation.Both GIK and ArchiWiz expressed dedication to fostering joint initiatives that would drive technological advancement and growth in their respective fields.

Key highlights of the MoU included academic exchange including the exchange of scientific, academic, and technical information, as well as the opportunity for faculty, staff, and students to collaborate on research, teaching, and discussions.

By launching joint research and development, the two parties will engage in collaborative research and development activities, focusing on areas of mutual interest.

It will include enhancing building information modelling (BIM) implementation in Pakistan and conducting joint simulations and experiments. The MoU is expected to promote joint initiatives to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and the startup ecosystem at the GIK. It will encourage cooperation on digital twins for medical and engineering applications.

The GIK Institute termed the MoU a significant step in bridging international boundaries for academic and research collaboration, ultimately aiming to create innovative solutions and promote technological progress.

Both institutions are enthusiastic about the potential that this partnership holds and look forward to realizing their shared goals.

The MoU is initially set for a period of three years and can be extended or modified by mutual consent. It is seen as a foundation for future joint endeavors and an example of international cooperation in the field of technology and education.