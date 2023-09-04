Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Sir, I have passed Intermediate (FSc) Pre-Medical. I wanted to request you to please advise which field would be suitable for me, a Bachelors in Biochemistry or a Bachelors in Food and Technology?

(Abdul Jabbar Bosan, Multan)

Ans: Dear Jabbar, if you are good at Chemistry and Biology, and you are interested in making a career in medical and related sciences, then you should pick Biochemistry or perhaps Molecular Biology. There are more career opportunities in these areas considering the increasing spread of new viruses and developments that are taking place in this area. However, Food Technology is also an emerging subject area but comparatively the opportunities are limited in Pakistan.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I’m a 10th grade Biology student. I scored 90% marks in my 9th grade. I’m confused whether I should choose Engineering or Medical pathway after I get free from my final exams? I’m good at Mathematics and I can do well in both medical and engineering fields. I have a strong interest in computers but do not like Computing as a subject. My mother suggested that I choose a medical subject in the future. I would be grateful if you please guide me as this will help me in choosing the right path after my Matric. (Kashhaaf Mughal, Lahore).

Ans: Dear Khashhaaf, if you are strong at Mathematics and Biology then I would recommend that you continue with the Pre-Medical subjects and work hard to get into MBBS. If you fail to get into MBBS the other option would be to look at allied and Biomedical/ Biological Sciences that have better career opportunities too. Engineering, of course, is slightly less competitive as compared to medical and if your Maths is strong as you say it would be easier for you to get into an engineering university. It is important that you decide the right engineering area and you can look at doing Electronic Communication or mechatronics as your first preference.

Q3: Dear Sir, my son completed his masters in MPA with 3 CGPA from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) in 2022. He has applied for a job but no one is interested in hiring him as he has no internship or experience. Where should he go for this experience or job? Can he go abroad for further studies to improve upon? What and where is the scope of this qualification? He is also qualified in BCom. Your expert opinion and guidance will solve his disappointment these days.

(Tufail Malik, Bahawalpur).

Ans: Dear Mr Tufail, unfortunately, it is important for your son to find a job and yes I agree it takes time to get a reasonable opportunity. I’m unable to provide information on job opportunities in your area (Bahawalpur) but I’m sure there are a number of industries and business houses that would require the services of a public administrator etc. I think your son must have chosen MPA after doing some research where he wants to work and something about his career? It is a good idea to find an internship to start with. This could be paid or unpaid and with a little bit of hard work and struggle he should be able to convince an organisation to accept him through preparing a good CV and interview.

Q4: Sir, I did my BA in 2004 and then started my job in the private sector. I also passed my Bachelors in Business Studies (HR) in 2022. I need your help regarding my next education as I want to do my MS in Supply Chain or HR. I've been working in the administration department as a supervisor since 2016.

Secondly, my younger sister passed the FSc pre-medical examination with 77% marks and currently she is studying in BSc (Chemistry, Zoology and Botany) but some time says that she wants to become a general nurse after FSc but as per heavy fee in private sector we cannot do this and on merit there is no seat available on 77% marks. Please advise us which subject she should choose in the master programme as per future era.

(Muhammad Zarghaam Rana, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Zarghaam, I think you have worked hard and done well to get a 4-year honors degree in human resource which is an important area. If you think you understand the importance of Supply and Logistics then a degree in Supply Chain Management (SCM) would certainly add more value to your Bachelor degree in Human Resource and open up more career opportunities. The decision is yours as I’m not aware of the type of administration work that you are currently involved as a supervisor? If this job needs more qualifications in supply chain, then certainly I would recommend that you do an MSc in SCM.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).