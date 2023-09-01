LHC directs NAB to produce Elahi in court today

The picture shows the building of the Lahore High Court. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday (today) in the court and ordered the authorities concerned to make security arrangements for the purpose.

Earlier, the court had ordered the Bureau to produce Elahi, but it failed to comply with the court orders, citing security reasons.

The LHC single bench comprising Justice Amjad Rafiq issued the orders while hearing Elahi’s plea against his arrest by NAB, terming it illegal. During the hearing, the court showed its dismay over non-cooperation of the Bureau as it had moved an application before the division bench against hearing by the single bench.

The Bureau took the plea that single bench could not hear NAB cases. The court asked whether any notification had been issued in that regard.

The Bureau officials replied that the Supreme Court had given judgements in that regard. The LHC remarked that if the Bureau wanted that he should not hear the case, then they should move an application before the LHC chief justice.

The court directed Bureau to produce Elahi on Friday (today).

Earlier, an accountability court granted physical remand of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Gujrat graft case. NAB had sought physical remand of Parvez Elahi in the corruption case being heard by Judge Shehzad Kyani.

NAB re-arrested former chief minister Punjab after his release from Adiala Jail on Thursday. Following conclusion of his detention under the MPO, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president was discharged from Adiala Jail. However, he was arrested again by NAB over failing to provide it information in the assets beyond means case, registered against him, his son Moonis Elahi and other family members. A NAB Lahore chapter team took former CM from Adiala Jail to appear before a sessions court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.