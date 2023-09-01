SP holds open court to address public grievances

Rawalpindi:Superintendent of Police (Potohar) Muhammad Waqas Khan on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here on Thursday in Police Lines to address grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab’s open door policy were holding open courts to provide relief to the citizens. He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in the open courts.

The SP on the occasion said the open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing. The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame. He said, all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard.

