Swat jirga vows to take violence mongers to task

MINGORA: The elders of a grand jirga on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to create violence and unrest and vowed that violence-mongers would be dealt with an iron hand.

Held at the Swat Barroom in Mingora, the grand jirga was attended by lawyers, traders, government servants, elders, members of civil society and others.

The participants condemned the recent bid by certain elements to create lawlessness and unrest in Swat and warned them to mend their ways or else the people would take stern action against them.

The participants, including Swat Bar Association president Saeed Khan advocate and others, also criticised the government for hike in prices of essential commodities, petroleum products and taxes and tariffs of gas and electricity.

They condemned the police action against the political workers and leaders and urged the high-ups to refrain from excesses against the law-abiding citizens.They said that they would provide free legal aid to the power consumers if the government harassed them.