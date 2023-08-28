Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a man in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Sunday, official sources said. It was learnt that Saleem Khan was on way to his home from Madrassa Bazaar in Bar Qambarkhel when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured.
The wounded man was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The attackers escaped the scene after committing the crime. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death when two groups clashed in the Maidan area of the Tirah valley, local sources said.
