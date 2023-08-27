MoU inked to promote indigenous technology

SWABI: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday for collaboration in the field of research in order to promote indigenous technology.

The MoU was jointly signed by the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, National University of Technology (NUTECH) and NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, Lt-Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, Rector of NUTECH, and Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice-Chancellor of NED University, inked the MoU.

The three universities intend to promote joint academic, research and development activities of mutual interest in-line with the local and global challenges in education and research.

The three heads of the academic institutes also recognized the spirit of scholarly exchange towards the promotion of national interest and mutually agreed to develop intellectual relations and strengthen academic activities.

They agreed to exchange scientific, academic, and technical information and to identify opportunities for exchanges, cooperation, and joint research and development in disciplines of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Pakistan Engineering Council Engineers Excellence Award Committee was held at GIK Institute. It discussed modalities to award outstanding engineers of the country.