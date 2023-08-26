Four brothers shot dead in Swabi

SWABI: Four brothers were killed and another person sustained injuries as rivals traded fire over the ownership of trees, police and Rescue 1122 officials on Friday.

Police officials said that the incident occurred in Maneri Payyan, Mulanoo Banda, where the trees were uprooted by the windstorm early in the day.“The rivals first exchanged hot words and then opened fire, killing four brothers on the spot,” said one of the officials.

The killed brothers were identified as Waliullah, Sabtain Khan, Aamir Khan and Hamad Khan.From the rival family, Naveed Khan was injured and he was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor.

Saqib Shah, one of the rescue officials, said that they dispatched their medical team and started rescue efforts soon after being informed by the incident.