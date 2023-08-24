Accused trying to sabotage Fatima murder probe: DIG

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General Sukkur Division Javed Jiskani has denied demanding bribe through a person from Pir Asad Ali Shah Jilani, the main accused of the murder of minor Fatima of Ranipur in Khairpur.

The ten-year-old domestic helper Fatima Furiro was found dead with serious injuries on her body following gruesome thrashings and Asad Shah Jeelani was arrested on August 17 by the Khairpur Police.

The police officer was responding to allegations made by Ali Hassan Malah, a ‘Khalifa’ of the dargah, that surfaced on a social media video on Wednesday.

Following Mallah's accusation, several followers of the accused protested against police and journalists who had reported the tragic incident

DIG Jiskani told The News that baseless accusations are being cast against the police at a time DNA samples of several suspects, including that of Mallah to establish their role in Fatima’s murder.

The accused have started a campaign to sabotage the investigation. The DIG said he has already recommended the formation of a Joint Investigation Team to ensure transparency. He said he would opt for the legal course of action to challenge these false accusations.