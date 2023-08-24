Fault in registration system: Residents face hardship in getting certificates

TIMERGARA: The residents of Khema Kandaro village have been facing immense hardships to get computerised certificates from the village council office due to failure of Nadra’s civil registration and management system (CRMS) for the last one month.

“The CRMS system of Khema Kandaro Village Council has been dysfunctional for the last one month but the Nadra officials have failed to overhaul it due to which the people are suffering,” said Muhammad Bakht Musa Khan, secretary village council.

“Time and again I contacted the Nadra officials to remove the flaws but to no avail,” he said, adding the Nadra official replied that his request for removing the fault had been forwarded to the office in Peshawar but the fault was yet to be removed.

“It’s been more than three weeks now that I have submitted an application for birth certificates of my children and I am visiting the village council office daily but I could not receive the certificates for my children,” Anwar Khan, a resident of Balambat, said. Sources said that some officials of Nadra in Timergara had been transferred and the replacement was not being made; that was why the CRMS could not be monitored by the Nadra officials due to lack of staff.The citizens have demanded the officials concerned to take notice of the issue.