Three candidates nominated for Singapore president vote

SINGAPORE: Three candidates were nominated on Tuesday to run next week in Singapore´s first contested presidential vote in more than a decade, officials said.
While the role is largely ceremonial, there are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city´s financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes. Incumbent Halimah Yacob ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Tuesday suspended northbound shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait as a precaution because...
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into a Human Rights...
ZABABDEH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Jenin on...
LONDON: A former officer with London´s Metropolitan Police was on Tuesday jailed for 16 years for a series of rapes,...
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: Cypriot authorities have started removing around 600 asylum seekers from a condemned apartment...
KABUL: More than 200 members of Afghanistan’s former military, law enforcement and government have been killed since...