Three candidates nominated for Singapore president vote

SINGAPORE: Three candidates were nominated on Tuesday to run next week in Singapore´s first contested presidential vote in more than a decade, officials said.

While the role is largely ceremonial, there are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city´s financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes. Incumbent Halimah Yacob ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.