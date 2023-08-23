 
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Three candidates nominated for Singapore president vote

By AFP
August 23, 2023

SINGAPORE: Three candidates were nominated on Tuesday to run next week in Singapore´s first contested presidential vote in more than a decade, officials said.

While the role is largely ceremonial, there are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city´s financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes. Incumbent Halimah Yacob ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.