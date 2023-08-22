Land dispute claims two lives in Waziristan

WANA: Two people were killed in a clash between members of two tribes over a land dispute in Shakai tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district, it was learnt.

The clash between the Wazir Spirakai tribe from Lower South Waziristan and Mehsud Nanokhel tribe from Upper South Waziristan occurred over a land dispute in the Shakai area that left two people dead from both sides.

Assistant Commissioner of Wana Yasir Salman Kundi from Lower South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Serwekai Umar Khitab from Upper South Waziristan, police, Ulema, Wazir and Mehsud tribal elders made efforts to broker a ceasefire.

After the ceasefire, the tribal elders decided that negotiations between the two tribes would be held under the supervision of the two district administrations.

The cops from Shakai and Tiarza police stations were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent the tribesmen from engaging in clashes. According to local sources, the members of two tribes had been fighting for the past several days over the land located between Tiarza Tehsil of Upper South Waziristan and Shakai Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan. The rivals used heavy weapons during the clashes in which two persons from both sides were killed.