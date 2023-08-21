ECP officers get training in Civil Service Academy

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Pakistan Civil Services Academy, 27 officers, who were recruited to the Election Commission of Pakistan through the Federal Public Service Commission, have been given training courses on 11 important topics including civil servant Rules and financial management.
Sources told “Jang” that in this 2-week training, a special course was designed by the Civil Services Academy in which the ECP officers were trained in negotiation and leadership skills, time management, financial management, audit and internal checks, budget preparation, communication skills, rules of business, how to refer cases to the President, Prime Minister and Cabinet, official and non-official bills in legislation, parliamentary control of government, control of budget, motions, questions and answers, resolutions in Parliament, Internet in
official correspondence, noting, drafting, minutes of meeting, mock meetings, drafting of orders for inquiries in civil servants (E&D Rules 2020), charge-sheet, show-cause notice, drafting of inquiry report and social media training, social media, technology and cyber code of conduct.
A total of 36 sessions of tanning were held in which the duration of each session was 75 minutes. Sources said that the training was organized after Chief Election Commissioner
Sikandar Sultan Raja had expressed special interest in it.
Civil Services Training Academy Director Common Training Programme Fiza Afzal and Election Commission of Pakistan Additional Director General Training were the focal persons of the course.
KARACHI: Condemning the recent murders of two Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Karachi, former Sindh labour...
Pakistan and China are celebrating ten years of successful execution of CPEC. There is no second opinion among...
KARACHI: Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law has decided to award honorary doctorate to five persons and...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday staged protest demonstration in the federal capital against Jaranwala incident...
LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority ...
LAHORE: The two-day 8th Colour & Chem Expo 2023 concluded on Sunday at the International Expo Centre, here with the...