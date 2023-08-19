Constructions banned in 3 circles of Galiyat region

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration has imposed a ban on the construction of all commercial and semi-commercial high rise buildings within the limits of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) with immediate effect.

The notification issued by Abbottabad deputy commissioner stated that mushroom growth of commercial/ semi commercial buildings/ structures along with other factors are causing destruction and deterioration of natural flora and fauna of the Galiyat region.

He stated that the ban on construction activities has been imposed in three notified circles, including Bagan, Bakot and Lora whereas, the Makhniyal circle of Galiyat region has not been included in the notification. “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain enforced till further orders” the notification said, clearly banning all the constructions including commercial and semi-commercials buildings in Galiyat.

The News learnt that the notification was issued by the deputy commissioner with the recommendation of the GDA DG.

The letter issued by assistant director administration of the GDA on behalf of the GDA DG, requested the deputy commissioner to exercise his powers conferred under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 to impose a complete ban on the construction of commercial/semi-commercial buildings/structures, of whatsoever nature, being carried out in three (Bagan, Bakot, Lora) notified circles (except for Makhniyal circles) of GDA in the best public interest to conserve and protect natural habitat and environment.