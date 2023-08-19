Sindh’s new CS appointed

With the installation of a new caretaker administration in Sindh, the federal government has also posted a new chief secretary in the province. Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was made the chief secretary on Friday. He had earlier been serving as the secretary of the Housing and Works Division of the federal government. He has replaced Muhammad Sohail Rajput, who had been serving as the chief secretary since April 2022. The notification for new chief secretary was issued by the Establishment Division.