Sindh’s new CS appointed

With the installation of a new caretaker administration in Sindh, the federal government has also posted a new chief secretary in the province. Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was made the chief secretary on Friday. He had earlier been serving as the secretary of the Housing and Works Division of the federal government. He has replaced Muhammad Sohail Rajput, who had been serving as the chief secretary since April 2022. The notification for new chief secretary was issued by the Establishment Division.
DiptychArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and...
A 69-year-old woman in Karachi has emerged to be the longest cancer survivor of the country as she was treated for...
A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party who was gunned down in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Orangi...
A cattle farmer was shot dead by armed bandits in the Surjani Town area on Friday evening. The incident prompted...
President Dr Arif Alvi has called interviews of candidates for the post of vice chancellor of the National Skills...
Paramilitary Rangers, in collaboration with police, carried out a joint operation based on intelligence information...